Free pet adoption event happening Saturday in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you’re thinking about adding a furry friend to the family this holiday season, one metro Atlanta shelter wants to make sure you consider adopting.

Best Friends Animal Society will host a pet adoption event with Lifeline Animal Project on Saturday, Dec. 17 in Marietta, and all adoption fees will be waived.

The event runs from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Best Friends Animal Society’s Offices on Oak Street.

You can meet the dogs and cats that are up for adoption and take one home the same day. All pets come vaccinated, spayed/neutered and microchipped.

All pets will be fee waived through the end of the year.

