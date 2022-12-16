Positively Georgia
Funeral arrangements set for correctional officer killed in Gwinnett County

Scott Riner
Scott Riner(Gwinnett County Corrections Department)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Gwinnett County correctional officer who was killed earlier this week as he arrived at work.

Gwinnett County Senior Corrections Officer Scott Ozburn Riner, 59, of Winder, was gunned down in the parking lot of Gwinnett Corrections Center in Lawrenceville early Tuesday morning as he was arriving for work around 6:20 a.m. At this time, Riner’s killer remains on the loose.

Funeral services for Riner will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 11 a.m. at North Metro Baptist Church in Lawrenceville. Burial will follow at West View Cemetery in Monticello.

The family will also gather with friends for a celebration of life on Monday, Dec. 19 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory.

