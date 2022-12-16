Georgia ‘Angels’ receive Christmas gifts ahead of the holidays

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Thousands of Georgia families in need are now able to open Christmas presents of their own this year thanks to the generosity of the community.

There are mothers who needed help making the holidays happen this year for their kids, fathers, and senior citizens all in a line outside of the Ray and Joan Kroc Corps Community Center. The line is long and full of stories; full of a million reasons why asking for help, was the way forward.

“Inflation is still a big issue for us. Especially in this community where a lot of people and having to find different ways of making ends meet. Christmas is a difficult time because you are also trying to make the kids happy,” said Lt. Samuel Mhasvi with Ray and Joan Kroc Corps Community Center.

The Community Center has 2,000 bags full of Christmas presents on the wish list of Georgians in need; bought by a family in the community for no reason other than the desire to help. Volunteers match the bag numbers to the families out front, back up the car with gifts, and send the family on their way.

It is not too late to help the Salvation Army this holiday season. Kettle donations are low this year. If you can’t donate in person you can donate online:

