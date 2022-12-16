Gwinnett County police investigate homicide in Norcross

NORCROSS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A homicide investigation is underway in Norcross on Thursday evening.

According to Gwinnett County Police officials, officers responded to the 5500 block of Stanfield Court after reports of a homicide.

Officials tell Atlanta News First there is “one deceased male.” The identity of the male has not been released by police officials.

It is unclear what led up to this homicide.

Investigators from the crime scene unit have been requested.

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they come into the newsroom.

