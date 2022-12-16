Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Hawks center Capela to be out 1 to 2 weeks with calf injury

Atlanta Hawks' Clint Capela (15) looks for a shot against Orlando Magic's Moritz Wagner,...
Atlanta Hawks' Clint Capela (15) looks for a shot against Orlando Magic's Moritz Wagner, center, and Bol Bol (10) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 9:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela is expected to be out for one to two weeks after suffering a strained right calf in Wednesday night’s 135-124 loss at Orlando.

The Hawks on Thursday said an MRI revealed the strain.

Capela left the game with what was described as tightness with 5:10 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Capela is averaging 12.1 points and ranks third in the NBA with 12 rebounds per game. Onyeka Okongwu, who had 15 points and 11 rebounds against the Magic, likely will fill in for Capela.

Capela’s injury adds to Atlanta’s long list of prominent players who have been forced to miss time. Power forward John Collins has missed seven consecutive games with an ankle injury. Guard Dejounte Murray has been out a week with an ankle injury.

Top scorer Trae Young missed Monday’s loss at Memphis with lower back tightness before returning against Orlando.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after a score during the second half of the team's...
Hawks Young fined $25K for tossing ball into stands
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after a score during the second half of the team's...
Hawks’ Trae Young, McMillan try to smooth over dispute
Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic reacts after making a three pointer during the first half...
Gilgeous-Alexander scores 35 as Thunder rally past Hawks
Atlanta Hawks' John Collins shoots over Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis Jr. during the first half...
Hawks forwards Collins, Hunter sidelined with injuries