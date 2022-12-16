INTERVIEW: ‘Blackjack Christmas’ comes to BET+

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Blackjack Christmas premieres on BET+ beginning Dec. 15. Directed by Victoria Rowell, the feature film tells the story of two sisters - one who migrated to the United States and built a nice life, while the other stayed behind in their native Jamaica. When addiction threatens to tear the family apart, the sisters find their way back to one another and rebuild their bond.

Actress Charmin Lee joined Atlanta News First to talk about the movie!

