K-pop group NCT 127 to play State Farm Arena Jan. 13

Seo Young Ho, Lee Dong Hyuck, Mark Lee, Jung Yoon Oh, Lee Tae Yong, Nakamoto Yuta, Moon Tae Il, and Kim Dong Young of NCT 127 perform during the B96 Jingle Bash at the Allstate Arena on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Rosemont, Ill. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)(Rob Grabowski | Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - K-pop group NCT 127 will play State Farm Arena Jan. 13, one of three American dates on the ‘Neo City’ tour. The group will also have dates in Chicago and Houston. The three dates on this leg will follow up shows in Los Angeles and Newark, New Jersey.

NCT 127 are just the second K-pop group to land three albums in the top five of the Billboard Top 200; Their latest album 2 Baddies debuted at No. 3.

Tickets will go on sale Dec. 19 at 3 p.m.

