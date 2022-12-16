K-pop group NCT 127 to play State Farm Arena Jan. 13

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - K-pop group NCT 127 will play State Farm Arena Jan. 13, one of three American dates on the ‘Neo City’ tour. The group will also have dates in Chicago and Houston. The three dates on this leg will follow up shows in Los Angeles and Newark, New Jersey.

NCT 127 are just the second K-pop group to land three albums in the top five of the Billboard Top 200; Their latest album 2 Baddies debuted at No. 3.

Tickets will go on sale Dec. 19 at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.