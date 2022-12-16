Man ‘caught in the crossfire’ in DeKalb County gas station shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after DeKalb County police officials say a man in his 30s was “caught in the crossfire” during a gas station shooting on Friday afternoon.

According to police, officers were called to the 4900 block of Snapfinger Woods Drive in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, police located a male in his 30s with a gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was later transported to an area hospital.

According to police officials, “initial investigation indicates a group of males exchanged gunfire with private security officers working at the gas station.”

This shooting comes just days after DeKalb County officials passed a safety ordinance mandating high-definition video surveillance systems for 274 gas stations and convenience stores in unincorporated Dekalb.

“The ordinance regulates the quality of the footage, it also requires video surveillance at each point of entry and exit, loading docks, and at the register,” said Lorraine Cochran-Johnson, Dekalb County Commissioner, Super District 7.

In November, a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed outside a DeKalb County gas station while running an errand for his family.

There were shootings at a Chevron gas station at the corner of Piedmont and Ponce de Leon Avenues in northeast Atlanta two days in a row in November.

This is the same gas station where a homeless man was shot early Wednesday morning as he walked up to the convenience store. He survived the shooting, and the gunman is still at large as of this morning.

Atlanta News First will update this story as it develops.

