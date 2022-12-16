Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Peachtree City Walmart reopening next week after arson fire in August

Peachtree City Walmart fire
Peachtree City Walmart fire(WGCL)
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Peachtree City Walmart, which has been closed since a fire nearly four months ago, will reopen on Dec. 21.

A 14-year-old girl was charged with setting the fire on Aug. 24 that resulted in the closure of the Walmart in Peachtree City.

PREVIOUS STORY: 14-year-old girl charged with setting fire inside Peachtree City Walmart

The fire caused millions of dollars of damage to the store, including extensive damage to the interior and roof.

Three Peachtree City police officers who evacuated the store had to be treated for smoke inhalation but no one was seriously injured.

The reopening on Dec. 21 will feature a ceremony, attended by various Walmart officials along with Peachtree City Mayor Kim Learnard.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Charmin Lee
INTERVIEW: ‘Blackjack Christmas’ comes to BET+
ATLANTA EATS: Atlanta’s best appetizers
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is expecting nearly 5.2 million passengers to...
Friday kicks off busiest holiday travel season for airlines
INTERVIEW: ‘Blackjack Christmas’ comes to BET+