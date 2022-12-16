Peachtree City Walmart reopening next week after arson fire in August

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Peachtree City Walmart, which has been closed since a fire nearly four months ago, will reopen on Dec. 21.

A 14-year-old girl was charged with setting the fire on Aug. 24 that resulted in the closure of the Walmart in Peachtree City.

PREVIOUS STORY: 14-year-old girl charged with setting fire inside Peachtree City Walmart

The fire caused millions of dollars of damage to the store, including extensive damage to the interior and roof.

Three Peachtree City police officers who evacuated the store had to be treated for smoke inhalation but no one was seriously injured.

The reopening on Dec. 21 will feature a ceremony, attended by various Walmart officials along with Peachtree City Mayor Kim Learnard.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.