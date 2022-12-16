Urban farmer in College Park fundraising to continue to provide for community

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A metro man who spent his retirement savings to create an urban farm in College Park is fundraising to continue to feed people in need.

Bobby Wilson has been teaching underserved communities how to grow fresh fruits and vegetables on small tracks of land for more than 30 years. His work started at UGA’s Cooperative Extension. In 2009, the 72-year-old used his retirement money to buy five acres of land on Main Street in College Park and, with the help of his wife, they founded Metro Atlanta Urban Farm.

“My job is to feed those who are hungry, and we feed them in so many different ways,” Wilson said. “For me, practical experience is the best experience.”

Wilson hosts a series of lessons throughout the year, teaching the importance of agriculture and offering a space for people to get their hands dirty.

“There’s so much that our young people don’t know,” Wilson said. “So much that generations behind me have not learned about that I have an opportunity and chance to expand their brains.”

The urban farm is not just an outdoor classroom, it provides nourishment to the body. During the height of the pandemic, Wilson helped feed more than 25,000 families across the metro.

CNN recently named Wilson one of its top ten ‘Heroes’ of 2022.

“It was an exciting time for me,” he said of the recognition. “The disappointment was that I didn’t become number 1, but I’m alright with that because at the end of the day it’s really not about me.”

Wilson is now using the momentum from the honor in hopes of raising $50,000 to continue his mission of sustaining the land and his community. Subaru has agreed to match his goal with the fundraiser scheduled to end on Jan. 3. Wilson was less than $10,000 short of his goal as of Friday evening.

“I feel like I’ve been given a lot. So, much is required of me,” he said.

If you would like to donate to the Metro Atlanta Urban Farm, click here.

