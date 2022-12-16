Where to eat on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in metro Atlanta | 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you are looking for somewhere to eat on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, you are in luck. There’s quite a few restaurants in metro Atlanta that will be open for business.
Most restaurants require reservations.
When: Open 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas
What: Tasting menu and a la carte menu
When: Open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
What: Serving regular menu
When: Open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
What: Serving regular menu
When: Open Christmas Eve
What: Serving regular menu for brunch, lunch and dinner
When: Open 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Christmas Eve
What: Serving Southern favorites such as fried chicken, baby-back pork ribs, mac and cheese, collard greens, candied yams, crispy okra, cornbread and more.
When: Open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 11 p.m. Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas
What: Serving regular menu
When: Open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 11 p.m. Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas
What: Serving regular menu
When: Will be open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
What: Regular menu
When: Open Christmas Day
What: Offering a Christmas Day brunch featuring a “lavish spread of elevated classics.”
When: Will be open Christmas Eve
What: Will be open for brunch and dinner. All locations.
When: Open for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
What: Brunch from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and dinner from 5 to 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve. A Funday Xmas Sweater Party is happening 5 p.m. to midnight on Christmas Day and again during Monday brunch and dinner.
When: Open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
What: St. Nick-approved brunch and festive plates of Eggs Benedict, steak and eggs or decadent macadamia nut French toast. Dinner options include prime rib, honey-glazed ham, surf and turf, filet with lobster cream, macadamia nut turjkey and more.
When: Open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
What: Offering a three-course prix-fixe meal on Dec. 24 and 25 featuring starters, crab and shrimp stuffed salmon, filet mignon, lobster tail and more. Also offering a holiday feast to go. Regular menu will be available.
When: 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Christmas Eve
What: Naan wraps, rice bowls, fresh salads and more.
When: Open until 4 p.m. Christmas Eve
What: Serving full menu and snacks
When: 2 to 8 p.m. Christmas Day
What: Serving regular menu featuring hot dogs, sandwiches and shareables and snacks.
When: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Christmas Eve
What: Tacos and Mexican street food
When: Will be open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day (hours may vary by location)
What: Regular menu
When: Open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
What: Brunch and dinner
When: Open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
What: Indian dishes
When: Open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
What: Their Holiday Cheers menu includes wagyu from around the world with optional A5 miso bacon butter, caviar, king crab and truffle gnocchi, a surf & turf, butternut squash and Dungeness crab. STK will also offer a prime rib special on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. STK also offers takeout and delivery.
When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Christmas Eve
What: Serving locally-sourced chicken wings and more
When: Open for Christmas Day brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
What: Tiny Lou’s brunch favorites and seasonal sweets.
When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Christmas Eve
What: Pasta, salad and wraps. All locations (midtown, Smyrna and Marietta) will be open
If you would like to submit an establishment for this list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@wanf.com.
Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.