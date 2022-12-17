Positively Georgia
1 dead, 10 hospitalized after fiery multi-car crash in Clayton County

Car crash in Clayton County
Car crash in Clayton County(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 10:32 AM EST
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person has died and ten others were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash in Clayton County Saturday morning.

The fatal crash happened near Tara Blvd at Old Dixie Road just before 10 a.m., according to the Clayton County Police Department.

Officials say four vehicles were involved in the deadly crash. The victims’ identities have not been released.

According to police, drivers should avoid the area or use an alternate route.

Atlanta News First will update this story as it develops.

