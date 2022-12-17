Positively Georgia
350 female detainees transferred to Atlanta Detention Center from Union City

Police respond to a scene with lights and sirens on.
Police respond to a scene with lights and sirens on.
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulton County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed to Atlanta News First they transferred “350 female detainees” from the Union City South Annex to the Atlanta City Detention Center.

Officials say the transfer follows the “intergovernmental agreement between Atlanta and Fulton County, allowing FCSO use of the ACDC to relieve chronic overcrowding within county jail facilities. Following updates, the South Annex could be used for mental health and K-9 operations.”

Transfer of male inmates from the 901 Rice St. location, where overcrowding is also prevalent, will be announced once completed, officials added.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

