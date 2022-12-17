Electrical fire deemed ‘accidental’ destroys two-story Loganville home

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An electrical fire deemed “accidental” destroyed a two-story home in Loganville on Friday evening, officials tell Atlanta News First.

Authorities responded to a report of a house fire on the 800 block of Creek Cove Way SE in Loganville around 5:49 p.m. A neighbor called 9-1-1 to report the house fire and told officials they believed the homeowner was not there.

Crews arrived to heavy smoke and fire blowing through the roof of a two-story home.

Officials say “firefighters encountered heavy fire involvement on the second floor with deteriorating structural conditions. Fire crews withdrew their position to knock down the flames from the outside and more firehouses were deployed to combat the flames.”

The home was vacant during the fire, officials tell Atlanta News First.

Officials say “the fire was put out around 7:20 p.m. and firefighters were informed that an HVAC technician had been to the house to service the furnace earlier this morning.”

There were no injuries reported during this incident.

The homeowner declined assistance from the American Red Cross, telling authorities on the scene that she would be staying with family during repairs.

