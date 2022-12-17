Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Electrical fire deemed ‘accidental’ destroys two-story Loganville home

Loganville fire
Loganville fire(Atlanta News First)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An electrical fire deemed “accidental” destroyed a two-story home in Loganville on Friday evening, officials tell Atlanta News First.

Authorities responded to a report of a house fire on the 800 block of Creek Cove Way SE in Loganville around 5:49 p.m. A neighbor called 9-1-1 to report the house fire and told officials they believed the homeowner was not there.

Crews arrived to heavy smoke and fire blowing through the roof of a two-story home.

Officials say “firefighters encountered heavy fire involvement on the second floor with deteriorating structural conditions. Fire crews withdrew their position to knock down the flames from the outside and more firehouses were deployed to combat the flames.”

The home was vacant during the fire, officials tell Atlanta News First.

Officials say “the fire was put out around 7:20 p.m. and firefighters were informed that an HVAC technician had been to the house to service the furnace earlier this morning.”

There were no injuries reported during this incident.

The homeowner declined assistance from the American Red Cross, telling authorities on the scene that she would be staying with family during repairs.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Male caught on surveillance video during a fatal shooting in Morrow
Morrow police search for shooter who killed 15-year-old girl at birthday party
Decatur high school
Students walk out in protest after Decatur teacher uses racial slur
Armed robbery in Cobb County
11-year-old missing girl found safe