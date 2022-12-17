Positively Georgia
Fatal shooting investigation underway in southwest Atlanta

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police officials have been busy investigating multiple shootings on Saturday. Officials are investigating a fatal shooting in southwest Atlanta.

Atlanta police officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that a person was shot at 407 Ashwood Ave. SW. That individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating another shooting that left multiple people injured at 3000 Continental Colony Parkway SW in Atlanta.

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they come into the newsroom.

