FIRST ALERT: Clearing Skies, Chilly Day; Sunny Sunday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -A dry, chilly weekend. A rather cool week ahead but ARCTIC COLD moves in late week. Temperatures beginning Friday morning will be in the teens and that cold lasts through Christmas weekend. We are watching the cold air and the timing of the rain. There is a possibility of rain changing over to snow showers early on Friday morning. We will continue to monitor the timing of the merging of the arctic air and moisture throughout the week!

