FIRST ALERT: Clearing Skies, Chilly Day; Sunny Sunday

Cloudy skies will become partly sunny by late afternoon, Temperatures will be in the upper 40′s
FIRST ALERT: Dry Chilly Weekend, Much Colder Air Coming
By Alexandra Steele
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 6:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -A dry, chilly weekend. A rather cool week ahead but ARCTIC COLD moves in late week. Temperatures beginning Friday morning will be in the teens and that cold lasts through Christmas weekend. We are watching the cold air and the timing of the rain. There is a possibility of rain changing over to snow showers early on Friday morning. We will continue to monitor the timing of the merging of the arctic air and moisture throughout the week!

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

