Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Hundreds of DeKalb students get surprise early Christmas gifts

More than 500 students at Snapfinger Elementary were surprised with gifts, thanks to the foster care group Wellroot and the Clark Atlanta University Alumni Association.
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Christmas came early Friday for hundreds of kids in DeKalb County.

More than 500 students at Snapfinger Elementary were surprised with gifts, thanks to the foster care group Wellroot and the Clark Atlanta University Alumni Association.

For families that can’t give their children a big Christmas, this is especially sweet, and you could tell by the reaction on their faces.

Snapfinger Principal Johnny Potter says it was a happy holiday ending for his students.

“This is just I believe a blessing for all of our students here they didn’t know what to expect when they came in this morning but I’m just grateful people were thinking of my babies and my community,” Potter explained.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Car crash in Clayton County
‘It’s really heartbreaking’ Witness recounts fatal Clayton County car crash
DeKalb County Police Department shooting investigation
Man critically wounded after being shot in car, DeKalb police say
Multi-vehicle crash in Clayton County
1 dead, 10 hospitalized after fiery multi-car crash in Clayton County
Loganville fire
Electrical fire deemed ‘accidental’ destroys two-story Loganville home