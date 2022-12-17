Hundreds of DeKalb students get surprise early Christmas gifts

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Christmas came early Friday for hundreds of kids in DeKalb County.

More than 500 students at Snapfinger Elementary were surprised with gifts, thanks to the foster care group Wellroot and the Clark Atlanta University Alumni Association.

For families that can’t give their children a big Christmas, this is especially sweet, and you could tell by the reaction on their faces.

Snapfinger Principal Johnny Potter says it was a happy holiday ending for his students.

“This is just I believe a blessing for all of our students here they didn’t know what to expect when they came in this morning but I’m just grateful people were thinking of my babies and my community,” Potter explained.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.