‘It’s really heartbreaking’ Witness recounts fatal Clayton County car crash

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Isaiah Lester thought Saturday would be a typical day at work but it was everything but that. He was one of the first on the scene after a fiery car crash happened, right outside of his job on Tara Boulevard.

“We saw the smoke outside the next thing you know, my boss took the initiative to grab the fire hydrant and spray the front of the car but that didn’t really help too much,” said Lester.

So they quickly got to work inside that burning car were there two children.

“Pulling on the door, yanking, trying to get them out,” said Lester.

Lester said the flames were too high to see the driver, who died in the crash.

“It felt really good to help save the kids. It looked like they were in pain when they came out too,” said Lester.

Clayton County police said the car ran a red light, causing a multi-car crash. It sent ten others to the hospital, the children in the car, suffering from burns.

“It’s really heartbreaking when children are involved, it’s not something any of us want to see,” said Julia Isaac, spokesperson for Clayton County Police Department.

The crash shut down Tara Boulevard for more than four hours. Police say the injured people are expected to survive.

They hope drivers can remember to be cautious at all times on the road.

“If you have children in the car, please be very careful, that’s not the time to be speeding or running any red lights,” said Isaac.

Just a terrible story…one person is dead, and ten others injured after a crash on Tara Blvd. and Old Dixie Road in Clayton County. Good Samaritans stepped in to rescue two children from the burning car. @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/087Yy8RsS6 — Bridget Spencer (@NewswithBridget) December 17, 2022

