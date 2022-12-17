Positively Georgia
Man critically wounded after being shot in car, DeKalb police say

DeKalb County Police Department shooting investigation
DeKalb County Police Department shooting investigation(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was shot while sitting inside his car early Saturday morning, DeKalb police say.

Just before 8 a.m., police arrived at Bouldercrest Lane after reports of a person being shot.

Police said officers spotted a man in his 20′s with a gunshot wound sitting in a car.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

According to police, preliminary information indicates the man was shot by two suspects before they fled the scene in a vehicle.

It’s unclear what led up to this shooting.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Atlanta News First will update this story as it develops.

