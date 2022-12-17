Positively Georgia
Morrow police search for shooter who killed 15-year-old girl at birthday party

Male caught on surveillance video during a fatal shooting in Morrow
Male caught on surveillance video during a fatal shooting in Morrow(Morrow Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 11:30 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MORROW, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Morrow police need assistance in locating and arresting an individual accused of fatally shooting a 15-year-old girl at a birthday party in Morrow on Dec. 3.

According to officials, 15-year-old Laila Harris was shot and killed at a party at 1078 Citizens Parkway.

According to video surveillance, an individual was shot discharging a weapon several times. The video shows a crowd of people fleeing the scene.

The video shows an individual with dreads and wearing a skull cap, a light-colored puffer jacket and dark or black colored pants, and white shoes.

If anyone has any information that can help police identify the subject, the light in color Challenger, or the driver of said vehicle, please contact Detective J. Johnson at 770-473-3989.

