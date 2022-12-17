Positively Georgia
Police investigating armed robbery in Cobb County

Armed robbery in Cobb Co.
Armed robbery in Cobb Co.(Atlanta News First)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Police Department is searching for an alleged armed robbery suspect who is still at large.

According to police, officers responded to a residence located on Albemarle Dr. in reference to an audible alarm Friday evening.

The suspect shot multiple rounds into a victim’s home before entering it and later fled the scene police say.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

