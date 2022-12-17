Police: Multiple people shot in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after Atlanta police officials confirmed multiple people were shot in southwest Atlanta on Saturday afternoon.

According to officials, officers responded to 3000 Continental Colony Parkway SW around 5:06 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

There is no official word on how many people were shot and the current extent of their injuries. It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they come into the newsroom.

