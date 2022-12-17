Students walk out in protest after Decatur teacher uses racial slur

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Friday, hundreds of Decatur High School students walked out in protest after a teacher used a racist slur in class.

“He directed it to two students, not directly calling them the n-word but just telling them not to say it. This caused a lot of people to be in shock because we weren’t expecting him to say the actual word and he said it multiple times,” a Decatur High School student said.

Students said a teacher identified by staff members as Mr. Chestnut, was removed from class for one day after using the n-word last week in front of his physics class.

When he returned to class students were outraged and stormed the halls protesting Friday.

Students told Atlanta News First that Mr. Chestnut needs more diversity training and should be fired.

“Every colored, Asian, and Hispanic people were very hurt by him saying it and they really just wanted something to change especially because he was suspended one day and came back acting natural. He did make himself the victim and when he apologized he didn’t really even apologize and we just feel like something should happen.”

When Mr. Chestnut returned to school he addressed students in his sixth-period class.

“It was harmful for me to say it. For me as a middle-aged white man to say it. It hits in a different way and it’s almost like it’s cool and it’s definitely not and I could have thought about that at the moment and done something different,” Mr. Chestnut said.

Mr. Chestnut also acknowledged students may no longer feel safe returning to his class.

“I had the opportunity to think about how and why that got past the filter. It’s easy for me to wonder growing up in this country at the time I did start in the past that I have absorbed some racist nonsense that’s still plumping around in my brain,” Mr. Chestnut said.

Atlanta News First reached out to the district and they haven’t responded.

“The only reason I’m showing up to class next week is that I have to do a re-test. It was so not a good apology I don’t even remember what he said,” a student said.

The school principal did send out this letter to parents days later:

“In order to build the school community that I want DHS to be, I need to communicate effectively. This email is of a serious nature, and, given that fact, families should have received it a few days ago. I am sorry for the delay. Going forward, I will work to make sure families have the information they need in a timely manner. Last week there was an incident in one of our classrooms where a teacher used a racial slur. The use of racial slurs has no place in our school or school system. As a person who is growing in my efforts to be an anti-racist leader, I am committed to addressing this issue and holding the teacher who was involved in the incident accountable for their actions. I also wish to repair the harm caused to our community. I have been collaborating with Human Resources and Equity Departments on what this accountability plan will look like. As the leader of this building and as a White woman committed to establishing DHS as an anti-racist school, I stand with staff and students as we do the deep work required to keep all students and adults safe. Both staff and students involved have been working to process and share feelings around this incident through restorative circles. I will continue to take the lead on this work and gather input from the leaders, staff, students and families on ways to do this work. As we continue to work through this difficult time, I will be meeting with families to hear their needs and ideas. This begins with a consultation with our SLT and getting their feedback. I also invite any other families who may have ideas about how DHS can continue our journey toward becoming an anti-racist school to share them with me by email (rlofstrand@csdecatur.net) or phone (404-370-4170). Any form of discrimination is not acceptable at DHS. If your student has experienced such from staff members or other students, please encourage them to share that with me by leaving a voicebox (Click here for link) message, or contact me directly. DHS is a work in progress, but Bulldogs are not afraid of hard work. We will keep working together until we get where we need to be.”--

To listen to Mr. Chestnut’s full statement to his sixth-period contact class, click below.

