Students walk out in protest after Decatur teacher uses racial slur
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Friday, hundreds of Decatur High School students walked out in protest after a teacher used a racist slur in class.
“He directed it to two students, not directly calling them the n-word but just telling them not to say it. This caused a lot of people to be in shock because we weren’t expecting him to say the actual word and he said it multiple times,” a Decatur High School student said.
Students said a teacher identified by staff members as Mr. Chestnut, was removed from class for one day after using the n-word last week in front of his physics class.
When he returned to class students were outraged and stormed the halls protesting Friday.
Students told Atlanta News First that Mr. Chestnut needs more diversity training and should be fired.
“Every colored, Asian, and Hispanic people were very hurt by him saying it and they really just wanted something to change especially because he was suspended one day and came back acting natural. He did make himself the victim and when he apologized he didn’t really even apologize and we just feel like something should happen.”
When Mr. Chestnut returned to school he addressed students in his sixth-period class.
“It was harmful for me to say it. For me as a middle-aged white man to say it. It hits in a different way and it’s almost like it’s cool and it’s definitely not and I could have thought about that at the moment and done something different,” Mr. Chestnut said.
Mr. Chestnut also acknowledged students may no longer feel safe returning to his class.
“I had the opportunity to think about how and why that got past the filter. It’s easy for me to wonder growing up in this country at the time I did start in the past that I have absorbed some racist nonsense that’s still plumping around in my brain,” Mr. Chestnut said.
Atlanta News First reached out to the district and they haven’t responded.
“The only reason I’m showing up to class next week is that I have to do a re-test. It was so not a good apology I don’t even remember what he said,” a student said.
The school principal did send out this letter to parents days later:
To listen to Mr. Chestnut’s full statement to his sixth-period contact class, click below.
Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.