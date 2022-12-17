Investigation underway after female found dead in a parked car in South Fulton

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after South Fulton police officials say a female was found dead inside a parked car in South Fulton on Saturday morning.

Officials tell Atlanta News First, around 10:40 a.m. officers responded to a call about a “possible deceased female.” Officers arrived on the scene and observed a female inside a black sedan. The female was pronounced dead on the scene.

It is unclear at this time what led up to this incident. Officials have not released the identity of the female at this time.

Police officials say a “male subject” was identified as the driver of the vehicle. He was inside the store at the time of the police officer’s arrival.

Police officials have not released where this incident took place.

This remains an active investigation and Atlanta News First will update you with more information as soon as it becomes available.

