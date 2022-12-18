Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

AP sources: Cubs, SS Dansby Swanson agree to 7-year deal

FILE - Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson (7) catches a ball hit by Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle...
FILE - Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson (7) catches a ball hit by Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber in the ninth inning of a baseball game Sept. 17, 2022, in Atlanta. The Chicago Cubs and Swanson agreed to a seven-year, $177 million contract on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, adding the All-Star shortstop to their rebuilding project. The deal includes a full no-trade clause, according to a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the contract was pending a physical. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)(Associated Press)
By Fred Kalil
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First/AP) — The Chicago Cubs and Dansby Swanson agreed to a $177 million, seven-year contract on Saturday, adding the All-Star shortstop to their rebuilding project.

The deal includes a full no-trade clause, according to two people familiar with the negotiations who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the contract was pending a physical.

Chicago went 74-88 this year and finished third in the NL Central. It was its second straight losing season, but it went 40-31 in its last 71 games.

The addition of Swanson is the biggest of three major moves by the Cubs since the end of the season. The team finalized a $17.5 million, one-year contract with 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger on Wednesday, and right-hander Jameson Taillon agreed to a four-year contract that is worth roughly $68 million.

With Swanson in the fold, Nico Hoerner likely moves from shortstop to second base. Coupled with Bellinger in the center, Chicago should be one of the majors’ best teams when it comes to up-the-middle defense.

The Cubs also bolstered their bullpen when they agreed to a $2.8 million, one-year contract with Brad Boxberger this week.

Swanson was part of a stellar group of free-agent shortstops that also included Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, and Xander Bogaerts. He was the last one of the four to decide on a team.

Swanson was selected by Arizona with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 amateur draft, but he was traded to Atlanta in a multiplayer deal that December.

With the Braves, Swanson became part of a young core that led the franchise back to the top of the NL East. He batted .248 with 27 homers and 88 RBIs in 2021, helping Atlanta to its first World Series championship since 1995.

The 28-year-old Swanson is coming off perhaps his best big league season, hitting .277 with 25 homers and a career-best 96 RBIs in 162 games. The shortstop made the NL All-Star team for the first time and also won his first Gold Glove.

While Atlanta managed to sign a couple of its young stars to team-friendly, long-term deals, it was unable to do the same with Swanson. After the team was eliminated by Philadelphia in the NL Division Series, the Braves gave Swanson a $19.65 million qualifying offer. But the Kennesaw, Georgia, native declined the proposal.

Swanson, who played college ball at Vanderbilt, made his big league debut with Atlanta in 2016. He is a .255 hitter with 102 homers and 411 RBIs in 827 career games.

Swanson and Chicago Red Stars forward Mallory Pugh got married last weekend in Georgia.

NBC Sports Chicago and ESPN were first to report that Swanson was nearing a deal with the Cubs, and Bally Sports was the first to report details of the contract.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Atlanta Hawks' Clint Capela (15) looks for a shot against Orlando Magic's Moritz Wagner,...
Hawks center Capela to be out 1 to 2 weeks with calf injury
FILE - Home of the NFL football Atlanta Falcons and the MLS soccer team, Atlanta United, the...
Mercedes-Benz Stadium to host GHSA football championships in 2023
FILE - Atlanta Falcons running back Damien Williams (6) watches during a preseason NFL football...
Falcons release RB Williams after injury-shortened season
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after a score during the second half of the team's...
Hawks Young fined $25K for tossing ball into stands