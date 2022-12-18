Atlanta rapper Gunna’s $100K giveaway event canceled, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta rapper Gunna and Goodr’s $100K giveaway event at Walmart has been canceled on Sunday, South Fulton police officials confirmed.

According to officials “any further information on why the event was canceled must be obtained directly from Walmart.”

The Atlanta rapper was released from jail on Wednesday.

Gunna pleaded guilty in the criminal case against Young Thug and other alleged members of an Atlanta gang, ending his involvement in the case.

Gunna and fellow Atlanta rapper Young Thug were arrested in May after their names appeared on an indictment charging them and 26 other people with gang-related criminal activity.

In a statement released by his lawyers, Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens stated that he had taken a so-called Alford plea, also known as a “best interests plea” which is a type of agreement that allows a defendant to enter a formal admission of guilt while still maintaining their innocence.

The event was scheduled to take place Sunday afternoon at a Walmart on Old National Highway in South Fulton. The “Drip Too Hard” rapper was set to give out $100 gift cards to 1,000 shoppers. The post promoting the event on social media was since deleted.

Gunna is best known for his multiple chart-topping albums, including Drip or Drown 2 released in 2019, Wunna released in 2020 and DS4Ever in 2022.

