Fatal shooting under investigation in Atlanta

One killed in rollover crash
One killed in rollover crash(MGN)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 10:02 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating after a male was shot and killed in southwest Atlanta on Saturday. It is the fourth reported individual who was killed in a shooting on Saturday afternoon according to Atlanta police officials.

Officials responded to a person shot call at Amal Drive SW and Giben Road SW around 5:23 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim who had sustained a gunshot wound to his abdomen. The victim transported himself to the hospital and was later pronounced dead. Officials have not released the identity of the victim.

Homicide Investigators responded to the scene to determine the circumstances around the incident. The Investigation continues.

Atlanta police officials confirmed a 14-year-old male and a 16-year-old male died and other youths were injured in a southwest Atlanta shooting at Continental Colony Parkway SW on Saturday afternoon. This follows another fatal shooting investigation in southwest Atlanta on Saturday afternoon.

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they come into the newsroom.

