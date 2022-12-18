Positively Georgia
FIRST ALERT: Sunny, Cold Sunday; Showers Tuesday, Rain Thursday, Arctic Air Friday/Saturday

Rain Especially South of I20 on Tuesday. Then Rain late Wednesday and Thursday,
Sunny, Cold Sunday; Rain Thurs, Very Cold Friday & Saturday
By Alexandra Steele
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 8:21 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Arctic Air movies in on Friday. If the moisture from the earlier rain lingers, as the arctic air moves in, we may see some snow showers on Friday morning. Saturday will be frigid. Highs will only be in the 20′s with lows in the single digits and teens. Christmas will be sunny and very cold.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

