Man shot after fight outside Atlanta nightclub, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One man is recovering in the hospital after a shooting outside a popular nightclub early Sunday morning.

Atlanta police confirmed with Atlanta News First that a shooting happened around 3 a.m. outside club Opium on Spring Street.

Police said a man in his 20s was shot in the back of the leg after a dispute which led to gunshots being fired.

The man was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The identity of the shooting victim has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Atlanta News First will update this story when more information comes into our newsroom.

