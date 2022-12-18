Marta hosts 40th annual holiday giveaway

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Christmas came early for a group of metro Atlanta families as Marta hosted its 40th-holiday giveaway event.

The drive-through event was hosted by the agency’s employee charity club.

“I’m proud as the general manager to be a part of this tradition. We want to make sure the gifts are plentiful for all the folks here coming through this session,” said Marta General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood.

Families received gloves, hats, and mittens as well as gif certificates. Some lucky children in attendance received bicycles.

