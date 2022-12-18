Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Marta hosts 40th annual holiday giveaway

Marta hosts gift giveaway
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 11:24 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Christmas came early for a group of metro Atlanta families as Marta hosted its 40th-holiday giveaway event.

The drive-through event was hosted by the agency’s employee charity club.

“I’m proud as the general manager to be a part of this tradition. We want to make sure the gifts are plentiful for all the folks here coming through this session,” said Marta General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood.

Families received gloves, hats, and mittens as well as gif certificates. Some lucky children in attendance received bicycles.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

warming center
Warming center to open in Atlanta due to frigid weather
Volunteers on distribution day
Georgia ‘Angels’ receive Christmas gifts ahead of the holidays
Scott Riner
Funeral arrangements set for correctional officer killed in Gwinnett County
Free pet adoption event Saturday, Dec. 17 in Marietta.
Free pet adoption event happening Saturday in Marietta