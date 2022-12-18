Positively Georgia
One person shot, killed near downtown Atlanta hotel, police say

Police said officers responded to 255 Courtland Street.
255 Courtland Street
255 Courtland Street(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person has been shot and killed near a Downtown hotel, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Police said officers responded to 255 Courtland Street.

Atlanta News First checked and the address is near the Hilton Atlanta.

No other details were immediately available, including names of any potential suspects or a motive for the crime.

Atlanta News First has a crew at the scene working to learn more details.

