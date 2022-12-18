Positively Georgia
Shaq, Henry County Sheriff’s Office host annual Shop with a Deputy event

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal received many smiles in Henry County on Saturday.

The NBA Hall-of-Famer and philanthropist partnered with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office for their second annual Shop With a Deputy event.

“You got a dollar? How are you gonna ask to take a picture with no money?” Shaq joked.

Kids from families in need of a little help this Christmas stopped by and got to fill up a bag with toys and books!

The idea behind the program is to give children a positive experience with law enforcement.

