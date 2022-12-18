‘Total loss’ Fire destroys police department building in north Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A raging fire sent large plumes of smoke billowing across Cohutta early Sunday morning.

Fire crews were called to a fire on Red Clay Rd just before 5 a.m.

In a Facebook post, the Cohutta Police Department posted that their building is a “total loss”.

Officials are asking the public to avoid Red Clay Road and King Street. They also say traffic will need to detour through Leo Way to King Street.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Atlanta News First will update this story when we get more details.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.