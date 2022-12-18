Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

‘Total loss’ Fire destroys police department building in north Georgia

The chief said the police department building is a total loss.
Cohutta Police Department
Cohutta Police Department(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A raging fire sent large plumes of smoke billowing across Cohutta early Sunday morning.

Fire crews were called to a fire on Red Clay Rd just before 5 a.m.

In a Facebook post, the Cohutta Police Department posted that their building is a “total loss”.

Officials are asking the public to avoid Red Clay Road and King Street. They also say traffic will need to detour through Leo Way to King Street.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Atlanta News First will update this story when we get more details.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

255 Courtland Street
One person shot, killed near downtown Atlanta hotel, police say
Yahya Abdulkadir
No bond for man accused of killing Gwinnett correctional officer
Shooting investigation near Opium nightclub
Man shot after fight outside Atlanta nightclub, police say
Man accused of killing Gwinnett correctional officer makes first court appearance