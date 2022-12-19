Altercation leads to fatal shooting in northeast Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police officials are busy investigating another fatal shooting in Atlanta.

Officers responded to a person shot call at 134 Baker St. NE around 10:58 a.m. Officers located a male victim with gunshot wounds upon arrival. The male, who has not yet been identified by police, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators say “the victim was engaged in an altercation with a known suspect leading to the victim being shot.”

Officials tell Atlanta News First “units apprehended the suspect and charged her accordingly.” The identity of the shooter has not been released at this time.

This comes after multiple people were shot and killed during the past two days.

On Saturday afternoon, a 14-year-old male identified as Malik Grover of Fayetteville and a 16-year-old male identified as Justin Powell of Atlanta were each killed in a shooting at Continental Colony Parkway SW.

Officials responded to a person shot call at Amal Drive SW and Giben Road SW around 5:23 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim who had sustained a gunshot wound to his abdomen. The victim transported himself to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.

On Sunday, Atlanta police officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that a man was shot around 3 a.m. outside Club Opium on Spring Street. One person was shot and killed near a Downtown hotel, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens addressed the recent gun violence saying it has “become the leading cause of death for adolescents in the United States. I have anger in my soul. Gun violence has become the leading cause of death for adolescents in the United States. That’s especially true for Black boys and young men. While we avoided youth violence over the summer and early fall, these last few weeks have shown all too clearly that Atlanta is not immune from this unacceptable trend.”

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for more updates.

