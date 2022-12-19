‘Angel tree program’ helps metro Atlanta families in need ahead of Christmas

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Volunteers played Santa’s helpers and distributed toys to several metro Atlanta families in need with the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program on Sunday.

Dozens of white bags of gifts came from a community member, officials say.

“We have experienced not being able to have a lot for Christmas. It just feels good to give back,” one man in attendance told Atlanta News First.

The community member chose an angel, got a wish list, and shopped for the perfect presents.

Volunteers tell Atlanta News First that seeing love and gratitude is what makes this Christmas “magical.”

“It is the opportunity to learn that things don’t always come easily,” one woman said.

