Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

‘Angel tree program’ helps metro Atlanta families in need ahead of Christmas

2K Georgia 'Angels' receive Christmas presents
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Volunteers played Santa’s helpers and distributed toys to several metro Atlanta families in need with the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program on Sunday.

Dozens of white bags of gifts came from a community member, officials say.

“We have experienced not being able to have a lot for Christmas. It just feels good to give back,” one man in attendance told Atlanta News First.

The community member chose an angel, got a wish list, and shopped for the perfect presents.

Volunteers tell Atlanta News First that seeing love and gratitude is what makes this Christmas “magical.”

“It is the opportunity to learn that things don’t always come easily,” one woman said.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Marta hosts annual holiday event
MARTA hosts 40th annual holiday giveaway
warming center
Warming center to open in Atlanta due to frigid weather
Volunteers on distribution day
Georgia ‘Angels’ receive Christmas gifts ahead of the holidays
Scott Riner
Funeral arrangements set for correctional officer killed in Gwinnett County