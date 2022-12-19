Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Apartment fire displaces several families in DeKalb County

By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County firefighters were called out early Monday morning to a fire at an apartment complex in Stone Mountain.

DeKalb Fire and DeKalb Dispatch say the fire broke out around 2:45 a.m. in the 2700 block of Summerview Drive. When fire crews first arrived, they found heavy flames coming from the roof of an apartment building.

December 19, 2022 @ Approximately 2:45am Crews responded to an apartment fire at the Hairston Woods Apartments. On...

Posted by Dekalb County Fire Rescue Department on Monday, December 19, 2022

Everyone made it out safely and no injuries were reported.

Given the weather, it was a battle for firefighters and a second truck had to be called to the scene to assist.

Officials say four units were damaged by smoke and flames.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

File - Police lights
Gunman on the run after double shooting in Johns Creek
Stone Mountain apartment fire - 12/19/2022.
Apartment fire displaces several families in DeKalb County
Angel tree distribution ahead of the holidays
Angel Tree program helps metro Atlanta families in need ahead of Christmas
UGA tight end participates in giveaway event at Dick's Sporting Goods
Georgia Bulldogs surprise fans with shopping spree ahead of holidays