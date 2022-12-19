Apartment fire displaces several families in DeKalb County

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County firefighters were called out early Monday morning to a fire at an apartment complex in Stone Mountain.

DeKalb Fire and DeKalb Dispatch say the fire broke out around 2:45 a.m. in the 2700 block of Summerview Drive. When fire crews first arrived, they found heavy flames coming from the roof of an apartment building.

December 19, 2022 @ Approximately 2:45am Crews responded to an apartment fire at the Hairston Woods Apartments. On... Posted by Dekalb County Fire Rescue Department on Monday, December 19, 2022

Everyone made it out safely and no injuries were reported.

Given the weather, it was a battle for firefighters and a second truck had to be called to the scene to assist.

Officials say four units were damaged by smoke and flames.

