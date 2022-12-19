Positively Georgia
Atlanta police looking for people of interest in robbery

Persons of interest in Sept. 6 robbery
Persons of interest in Sept. 6 robbery(Atlanta Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying persons of interest in a robbery.

Two men entered the Wendy’s at 1025 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW Sept. 6 around 12:35 a.m. They approached the victim and robbed them, going through the victim’s pockets and taking their cellphone.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). There is a $2,000 reward for information.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

