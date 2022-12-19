First Alert Forecast: Arctic Air rushes in for Christmas weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

We kick off this week frigid, but this is only the beginning of a very cold stretch of weather through the Christmas Holiday.

Today, expect temperatures to climb near 50 with increasing clouds through the afternoon.

We will have a cold, light rain return to the forecast tomorrow and Wednesday ahead of a front that could bring a few flurries north of Atlanta Friday morning.

Expect temperatures to plummet through the day Friday, and dangerous wind chills through Christmas weekend.

Wind chills Saturday morning will be below 0, with highs Saturday and Sunday near or below freezing.

7 Day Forecast:

Very cold and unsettled week ahead. Dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills arrive for Christmas weekend. (ANF)

