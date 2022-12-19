Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

First Alert Forecast: Arctic Air rushes in for Christmas weekend

Temperatures will drop into the teens by Friday
Cold week ahead with a chance for Flurries Friday
Cold week ahead with a chance for Flurries Friday(ANF)
By Ella Dorsey
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 7:26 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

We kick off this week frigid, but this is only the beginning of a very cold stretch of weather through the Christmas Holiday.

Today, expect temperatures to climb near 50 with increasing clouds through the afternoon.

We will have a cold, light rain return to the forecast tomorrow and Wednesday ahead of a front that could bring a few flurries north of Atlanta Friday morning.

Expect temperatures to plummet through the day Friday, and dangerous wind chills through Christmas weekend.

Wind chills Saturday morning will be below 0, with highs Saturday and Sunday near or below freezing.

7 Day Forecast:

Very cold and unsettled week ahead. Dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills arrive for...
Very cold and unsettled week ahead. Dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills arrive for Christmas weekend.(ANF)

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Temperatures tumble this evening!
First Alert Forecast | Gloom returns, ahead of an Arctic Blast!
Temperatures tumble this evening!
WEATHER APP VIDEO | A freeze is expected across much of North Georgia tonight!
Clearing, cold weather is in the forecast tonight
First Alert Forecast | This this weekend is cold? Wait until late next week...
Clearing, cold weather is in the forecast tonight
WEATHER APP VIDEO | Chilly this weekend, FRIGID by next weekend