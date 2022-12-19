Fulton County announces artist residency at Public Art Futures Lab

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulton County Arts & Culture announced digital artist Salvador Iglesias as the first artist-in-residence at the County’s Public Art Futures Lab.

The Futures Lab is a ”physical and online space to exhibit, experiment, educate, and experience the role of technology as it relates to public art.”

Iglesias uses web design, 3D rendering and coding in his work. His art is being featured on three digital signs throughout downtown Atlanta.

Iglesias’ work is available at the following locations:

Reverb by Hard Rock Downtown Atlanta - 89 Centennial Olympic Park Dr. NW

Margaret Mitchell Square - 140 Peachtree St. NE

Peachtree Center MARTA Station Entrance - 225 Peachtree St.

The art will be viewable for three months.

