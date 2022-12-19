Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Fulton County announces artist residency at Public Art Futures Lab

Arts and Culture - Public Art Lab
Arts and Culture - Public Art Lab(Fulton County Arts & Culture)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulton County Arts & Culture announced digital artist Salvador Iglesias as the first artist-in-residence at the County’s Public Art Futures Lab.

The Futures Lab is a ”physical and online space to exhibit, experiment, educate, and experience the role of technology as it relates to public art.”

Iglesias uses web design, 3D rendering and coding in his work. His art is being featured on three digital signs throughout downtown Atlanta.

Iglesias’ work is available at the following locations:

  • Reverb by Hard Rock Downtown Atlanta - 89 Centennial Olympic Park Dr. NW
  • Margaret Mitchell Square - 140 Peachtree St. NE
  • Peachtree Center MARTA Station Entrance - 225 Peachtree St.

The art will be viewable for three months.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - From left, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., staff counsel Dan...
Jan. 6 panel unveils criminal referral against Donald Trump and associates
Incident at Oakland City MARTA station affecting service
Persons of interest in Sept. 6 robbery
Atlanta police looking for people of interest in robbery
Bryan Rhoden
Man accused of killing 3 at Kennesaw country club enters plea during hearing