Georgia Bulldogs surprise fans, take them on shopping spree ahead of holidays

UGA tight end participates in giveaway event at Dick's Sporting Goods
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 11:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several Georgia Bulldogs fans received a big surprise ahead of the holidays.

Dick’s Sporting Goods hosted a giveaway event with UGA tight end Brock Bowers.

Each child received a $300 gift card to buy whatever they wanted.

Bowers says he was a “personal shopping consultant” for the kids.

Organizers of the event say the goal was to inspire and enable participation in youth sports.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

