Photo released of man wanted in connection to double shooting in Johns Creek

Abdul Rashid
Abdul Rashid(Johns Creek Police Department)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 7:24 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a double shooting in Johns Creek.

The Johns Creek Police Department confirms two people, a man and a woman, were shot around 2:40 a.m. Monday in the 10300 block of Plantation Bridge Drive.

Police say the woman’s 20-year-old son heard the shots and jumped out the window to go get help.

Johns Creek PD says this is a domestic violence case. They say the woman’s ex-boyfriend broke into the home and shot them both. They were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Officials have identified the shooter as 48-year-old Abdul Rashid and an active search is underway. Rashid drives a dark gray 2011 BMW 550, Georgia Tag CTN3038.

Police are looking for Abdul Rashid who drives a dark gray 2011 BMW 550, Georgia Tag CTN3038.(Johns Creek Police Department)

Rashid should be considered armed and dangerous. If located, please hold and contact Johns Creek PD or Crime Stoppers.

