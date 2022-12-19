Photo released of man wanted in connection to double shooting in Johns Creek

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a double shooting in Johns Creek.

The Johns Creek Police Department confirms two people, a man and a woman, were shot around 2:40 a.m. Monday in the 10300 block of Plantation Bridge Drive.

Police say the woman’s 20-year-old son heard the shots and jumped out the window to go get help.

Johns Creek PD says this is a domestic violence case. They say the woman’s ex-boyfriend broke into the home and shot them both. They were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Officials have identified the shooter as 48-year-old Abdul Rashid and an active search is underway. Rashid drives a dark gray 2011 BMW 550, Georgia Tag CTN3038.

Police are looking for Abdul Rashid who drives a dark gray 2011 BMW 550, Georgia Tag CTN3038. (Johns Creek Police Department)

Rashid should be considered armed and dangerous. If located, please hold and contact Johns Creek PD or Crime Stoppers.

