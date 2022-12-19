Henry County man sentenced to life in prison for killing ex-girlfriend

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Barnesville man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing his ex-girlfriend.

22-year-old Raphael Kelley shot his ex-girlfriend Laci Moss six times during a 4th of July barbeque in 2021 after the pair got into a disagreement.

Kelley plead guilty to malice murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was sentenced to life plus five years in prison as part of the deal.

