Henry County man sentenced to life in prison for killing ex-girlfriend

Jail prison generic
Jail prison generic(WILX)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Barnesville man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing his ex-girlfriend.

22-year-old Raphael Kelley shot his ex-girlfriend Laci Moss six times during a 4th of July barbeque in 2021 after the pair got into a disagreement.

Kelley plead guilty to malice murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was sentenced to life plus five years in prison as part of the deal.

