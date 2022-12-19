INTERVIEW: Author Sumer Strawbree joins Atlanta News First!

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Sumer Strawbree is a 13-year-old author, speaker and digital artist with a mission to save and improve girls’ self-esteem. Strawbree wrote Black, Brown and Beautiful, a coloring book that sold over 5,000 copies in less than a year. She launched her publishing company SumerStrawbree Publishing, LLC, when she was only 12 years old!

Sumer’s dad introduced her to positive affirmations when her self-esteem plummeted after being bullied at school by her friends in elementary school. She is sought out to speak in person and virtually across the nation about how she independently turned being bullied into a business selling $50,000 in affirmation coloring books.

Sumer recently made an appearance on stage for the second time in 2022 at the Atlanta Ultimate Women’s Expo which hosts over 400 vendors and women celebrity speakers.

