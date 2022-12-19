Incident at Oakland City MARTA station affecting service

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An incident at the Oakland City MARTA station is affecting service on the Gold and Red lines.

Track power has been brought down between the Lakewood and West End stations. Bus service is being provided and riders can get discounted Uber and Lyft rides through MARTAConnect.

Due to the emergency situation at Oakland City, MARTA is offering subsidized transportation through MARTAConnect. Use the following links for an $8 credit for Lyft and Uber services: https://t.co/YYd7sYH2uy - Lyft/ https://t.co/17qRv6lbkr - Uber — MARTA Service (@MARTAservice) December 19, 2022

