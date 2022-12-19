Positively Georgia
Incident at Oakland City MARTA station affecting service

(CBS46)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An incident at the Oakland City MARTA station is affecting service on the Gold and Red lines.

Track power has been brought down between the Lakewood and West End stations. Bus service is being provided and riders can get discounted Uber and Lyft rides through MARTAConnect.

