LaGrange Fire Department to host blood drive Dec. 21

Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are encouraged.
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The LaGrange Fire Department will host a blood drive benefiting the Red Cross Dec. 21. The blood drive will be at the fire department’s training room at 115 Hill St. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are encouraged. Click here to schedule an appointment or call 1-800-RED-CROSS. The pre-donation reading and health history questions can be found here.

