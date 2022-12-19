Local activist organizing ‘community chaperones’ after teens killed in shootout

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The family of a teenager killed in a shootout over the weekend in southwest Atlanta says the boy was not confrontational.

Speaking to reporters from her home on Monday, Natosha Hinton was visibly in pain as she talked about the loss of her youngest son, Justin Powell, 16. The teen was one of two teens killed Saturday afternoon.

“I don’t know what to do. I don’t know what to do,” Hinton said as she wiped tears from her eyes. “I did my best.”

According to Atlanta police, a social media dispute between two groups turned violent when they confronted each other near Hinton’s apartment at the Retreat at Greenbriar. Justin and his 14-year-old friend malik Grover were shot and killed. Three more teenagers were injured.

“He wasn’t out here robbing, killing, stealing none of that,” said Erik Hinton, Justin’s father. “He was just a baby. If there was some talk on social media, it was just talking if that’s what they say it’s about.”

The killings come three weeks after two teens lost their lives to gun violence near Atlantic Station. The ongoing youth bloodshed is taking a toll on community activists like Shar Bates.

“We need more opportunities for them to be safe, to be active, to make money, and to grow,” she said.

Bates is the founder of Breaking the Chains, a non-profit that has launched several youth mentor programs in the last decade. She’s now organizing to get parents, former gang members, politicians, celebrities, and others with influence to volunteer as “community chaperones.”

“Having them out at all malls, skating rinks, known neighborhoods for violence, apartments, areas if you know it’s a lot of kids congregating in this area or that area, we’re just asking for concerned citizens to come out and just be present,” she explained.

Bates believes having adults in areas where teens are prone to hang out, especially while they’re on winter break, might help deter them from turning violent. She’s holding a community meeting Tuesday at 7 pm to further brainstorm ideas.

“You’re not really doing anything other than hanging out with them,” she said. “We need the village back. It can’t be, Oh that ain’t my kid, so that ain’t none of my business.’”

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said in a statement on Sunday that ending the violence is a “group project.”

“It takes every single one of us to counter this plague in our community. From city government to our police, to our schools, to clergy, to parents, and to young people themselves, we must pledge not to accept this violence as normal and do all that we can to end it.”

No arrests have been made.

If you would like to learn more about becoming a community chaperon, send an email to btcofhiphop@gmail.com .

