Massive fire at a business complex in Athens-Clarke County under investigation

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Firefighters battled a massive fire at a business complex in Athens-Clarke County on Sunday evening.

According to Athens-Clarke County Fire and Emergency Services, a fire happened at 325 Tallassee Rd. It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured. Officials have not said what started the fire.

Officials shared on the Athens-Clarke County Fire and Emergency Services Facebook page photos of crews trying to put out the fire.

Officials confirmed that the fire was “mostly extinguished.

“Crews are just looking for smaller, hidden fires to soak them down,” Athens-Clarke County Fire and Emergency Services officials said. “With the size of the building and the amount of fire involved, firefighters spent a great deal of time flowing water from our elevated aerial ladder trucks. They are now using smaller hand lines to soak down the area.”

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates.

