North DeKalb Mall to undergo major redevelopment

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Redevelopment plans are in the works at the site of one of metro Atlanta’s oldest malls.

DeKalb County resident Zirra Dixon can recall the days when North DeKalb Mall in Decatur was bustling. Now, it looks more like a ghost town.

“It’s desolated now. You go to Marshalls, or you go to the movies. That’s about all you can do,” Dixon said.

But county commissioners approved a plan to redevelop this property into a vibrant live, work and play community.

“Well, I hope they actually do what they say they’re going to do this time,” Dixon said.

County leaders established the site as a Tax Allocation District (TAD). That means the increased property taxes generated by new development here will help finance the revitalization project. The TAD will also cover areas near the mall property, including North Druid Hills Road and Lawrenceville Highway.

Dorian DeBarr is the president of Decide DeKalb. His organization is the driving force behind DeKalb’s economic development plans. He said the developer plans to remake the mostly vacant mall into something resembling the Avalon in Alpharetta.

“This is going to be a quality-of-life improvement for those residents,” DeBarr said. “Their plans as the developer would be mixed-use development that is going to include retail, office space, hotels, all of those things that create a destination and an attraction for the community.”

Artist renderings for the project also show significant green space, plus affordable housing and the AMC theatre would be the only structure on the site to remain in place.

“It will be exciting, and I think it will build the area up,” Dixon said.

