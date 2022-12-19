Person shot near the theater on Ponce De Leon Avenue

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person was shot near the shopping and theater plaza at 1047 Ponce De Leon Ave., according to Atlanta Police Department.

Police say that the victim is conscious and alert but no one has been arrested.

This is an ongoing investigation and the motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.

Atlanta News First will update this story as it develops.

