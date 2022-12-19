Red Cross volunteers provide relief for Georgia families in times of crisis

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - During emergencies like an apartment or house fire, first responders are first to the scene and agencies like the American Red Cross are next.

“You can see the relief in someone’s face, hear it in their voice, when they realize someone is there to help them,” said Odell Lewis Disaster Action Team Volunteer.

The American Red Cross Disaster Action Team steps on the scene within hours of fires or natural disasters helping people find temporary and safe housing, food, and water, and then connecting them with organizations that can help long-term.

“In most cases, families have no idea what they should be doing,” said Lewis.

“I would hope that in my lowest time, in the midst of crisis, there would be people who would selflessly respond and help out myself and my family,” said Dr. Jarrod Cochran, Senior Disaster Program Manager at American Red Cross of Georgia.

These volunteers are community members, who drop everything to respond to help someone they have never met. Volunteers are busy, especially as temperatures dip and rates of house and apartment fires tend to rise.

“Last year we responded to about 33 percent more home fires on average during the holiday season,” said Cochran.

The American Red Cross does have a need for volunteers right now.

